T20 World Cup: Which 12 teams have directly qualified for T20 World Cup 2024?

Netherlands defeated South Africa by 13-runs to finish in the top four of Group 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 09:54 PM IST

Image Source: ICC

On Sunday, November 6, the Netherlands defeated South Africa by 13 runs, not only eliminating the Proteas from the ongoing T20 World Cup but also directly qualifying for the next edition of the big tournament.

According to the rules, the top four sides from each group gained direct qualification for the Super 12 along with two other highest-ranked teams to fill the Super 12 berths for the competition's ninth edition in the West Indies and the United States of America.

Thus, the Netherlands, ranked 17th in the ICC T20I standings, needed to beat the Proteas to clinch straight qualification for the next edition. They held their nerve in the high-pressure game and won, finishing fourth in Group 1 of the Super 12.

All South Africa needed was a win to go to the tournament's semi-finals, but the Netherlands stunned them with a crushing defeat. The Dutch team batted first and scored 158 in 20 overs, led by Tom Cooper (35) and Colin Ackermann (41) after Stephan Myburgh and Max O'Dowd given them an excellent start in the powerplay.

Meanwhile, Pakistan overcame Bangladesh by five wickets to win the virtual quarterfinal and go to the multi-nation tournament's semi-finals.

Teams qualified directly into the T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies, USA, India, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Bangladesh

READ| 'Best T20 player in the world': WWE superstar Drew McIntyre heaps praise on Suryakumar Yadav for his innings vs ZIM

