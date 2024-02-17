IND vs ENG: BCCI VP says R Ashwin left Rajkot Test, England series midway due to...

Indian cricket team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made an unexpected exit from the ongoing third Test match against England in Rajkot on Friday, just hours after achieving a significant milestone by becoming the second Indian bowler ever to take 500 Test wickets, following Anil Kumble. BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla shared updates on social media, disclosing that Ashwin had to withdraw due to a family medical emergency involving his mother.

'Wishing speedy recovery of mother of @ashwinravi99 . He has to rush and leave Rajkot test to Chennai to be with his mother,' he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Wishing speedy recovery of mother of @ashwinravi99 He has to rush and leave Rajkot test to Chennai to be with his mother @BCCI Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) February 16, 2024

In an official statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed Ashwin's withdrawal and expressed full support during these challenging times. While the exact details of the medical emergency were not disclosed, the board emphasized the importance of respecting Ashwin's privacy.

'The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time,' the statement read.

Ashwin, who had attended the post-match media conference to discuss his milestone, promptly flew back to Chennai. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the board and the team would continue to offer any necessary assistance to Ashwin, maintaining open communication to provide support as needed.

Acknowledging the understanding and empathy of fans and the media, Shah mentioned, 'Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period.'

With Ashwin's withdrawal, India will play the remainder of the third Test with 10 men and four specialist bowlers. There are indications that Ashwin might not be available for the upcoming two Test matches in Ranchi (Feb 25-29) and Dharamsala (March 7-11).