IND vs ENG: BCCI VP says R Ashwin left Rajkot Test, England series midway due to...

Man captures monstrous king cobra nearly double his size in viral video, internet is shocked

Mark Zuckerberg reveals his daily routine as Meta CEO, first thing he does after waking up is..

'Didn't let the C-word define my life': When Sonali Bendre opened up about her battle with cancer

NASA shares stunning image of frozen seawater on Earth taken from ISS

Meet man, once waiter, now owns Rs 15100000 crore company, beat Google to become one of largest…

Man captures monstrous king cobra nearly double his size in viral video, internet is shocked

Mark Zuckerberg reveals his daily routine as Meta CEO, first thing he does after waking up is..

'Didn't let the C-word define my life': When Sonali Bendre opened up about her battle with cancer

9 times Dev Anand inspired us with strong motivational messages

Most expensive all-rounder of IPL 2024

10 footballers to score most goals in Champions League

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

This controversial film saw 34 court cases, lead actress was harassed, still had long queues for tickets, earned...

Made for Rs 7 crore, this film earned Rs 50 crore, its Bollywood remake was blockbuster too, boosted career of..

Meet actress whose father got married at 70, she changed religion for love, quit acting after 3-4 flop films, is now..

Cricket

IND vs ENG: BCCI VP says R Ashwin left Rajkot Test, England series midway due to...

Indian cricket team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the ongoing third Test match against England in Rajkot on Friday due to a family medical emergency.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

Indian cricket team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made an unexpected exit from the ongoing third Test match against England in Rajkot on Friday, just hours after achieving a significant milestone by becoming the second Indian bowler ever to take 500 Test wickets, following Anil Kumble. BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla shared updates on social media, disclosing that Ashwin had to withdraw due to a family medical emergency involving his mother.

'Wishing speedy recovery of mother of @ashwinravi99 . He has to rush and leave Rajkot test to Chennai to be with his mother,' he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In an official statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed Ashwin's withdrawal and expressed full support during these challenging times. While the exact details of the medical emergency were not disclosed, the board emphasized the importance of respecting Ashwin's privacy.

'The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time,' the statement read.

Ashwin, who had attended the post-match media conference to discuss his milestone, promptly flew back to Chennai. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the board and the team would continue to offer any necessary assistance to Ashwin, maintaining open communication to provide support as needed.

Acknowledging the understanding and empathy of fans and the media, Shah mentioned, 'Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period.'

With Ashwin's withdrawal, India will play the remainder of the third Test with 10 men and four specialist bowlers. There are indications that Ashwin might not be available for the upcoming two Test matches in Ranchi (Feb 25-29) and Dharamsala (March 7-11).

