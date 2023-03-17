IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI

After a grueling 4-match Test series, India and Australia are now gearing up for the 50-over format. The two teams are set to face off in a thrilling 3-match series, commencing on March 17.

The last time India and Australia faced off in an ODI at the Wankhede Stadium was in January 2020, where the touring side emerged victorious with a ten-wicket win. Aaron Finch and David Warner's unbeaten centuries were the highlights of the match.

Fast forward three years and three months, and the two teams are back at the same venue for another exciting ODI. However, a lot has changed since their last encounter. Finch has retired, and India has passed on the captaincy baton to Rohit Sharma. Unfortunately, India will also be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently unavailable.

Adding to India's woes, Rohit Sharma will also miss the upcoming match due to family commitments. In his absence, Hardik Pandya will step up as the leader and try to lead India to victory.

Match Details

India vs Australia, 1st ODI

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date and Time: March 17th, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Pitch report

A high-scoring game is expected in Mumbai, as the average first-innings total in the last three matches has been 324. Furthermore, pacers have accounted for 75% of the wickets in the last three ODIs, and the new ball is expected to provide assistance. Both teams will likely choose to chase after winning the toss, as the pitch is not expected to undergo significant changes during the game.

Weather report

The forecast for today predicts a bright and sunny day with temperatures reaching a high of 33° Celsius. The humidity levels are expected to be around 52%, providing a comfortable atmosphere.

Live Streaming details

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar application.

Probable playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur/Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott.

