ICC Women’s T20I Rankings: Jemimah Rodrigues enters top 10 after stellar performance in Asia Cup

Jemimah Rodrigues (File Photo)

As a result of her outstanding performance with the bat during the current Women's Asia Cup, Jemimah Rodrigues, a 22-year-old player for the India Women's National Cricket Team, has broken into the top 10 of the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings. She currently holds the eighth position with 641 rating points.

The young Indian hitter moved up four spots in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings to take up position No. 8, making her the third member of the India Women's National Cricket Team to reach the top 10.

The No. 1 T20I batter is Beth Mooney of the Australia Women's National Cricket Team, while Meg Lanning, the captain of the Australian team, who declared an extended retirement from cricket after guiding her team to gold at the Commonwealth Games, is rated No. 2.

Smriti Mandhana, the top opener for India, is ranked third in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings with 717 rating points, while Shafali Verma is ranked seventh with 648 rating points. Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of India, has also moved up two positions to 13th place.

Rodrigues, standout batsman defeated Sri Lanka with a stunning 76 runs off 53 balls to earn Player of the Match. At the Academy Ground at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, India also won by a score of 41 runs.

On Tuesday, October 4, Rodrigues upset the Women's National Cricket Team of the United Arab Emirates to get her second fifty in the ongoing competition.

She and Deepti Sharma put together a spectacular 128-run partnership after India lost early wickets in the game. Deepti scored 64 runs, while Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 75 runs.

In the bowling rankings, all-rounder Deepti Sharma slipped one place to the No.6 position. However, she has retained her No.4 position in the rankings for all-rounders

