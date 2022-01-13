ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Schedule, India squad, live telecast and all you need to know

A total of 16 teams, divided into 4 groups of 4 teams each - with 48 ODI matches to be played - the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 is all set to begin in West Indies from January 14.
Bangladesh, Canada, England, and UAE are part of group A while India, Ireland, South Africa, and Uganda are part of group B. Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea (PNG), and Zimbabwe are part of group C and Group D makes up of Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies.
Team India squad: Yash Dhull (captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.
Travelling Reserves: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Amrit Raj Upadhyay,
During the group stage, each team will face the other team of their group once - round robbin. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals and the winners of the quarter-finals will face in the semi-finals. The winning teams of both the semi-final games will lock horns in the final of ICC U19 World Cup 2022, set to take place on February 5.
Not just that, teams that finish at the bottom two spots of their respective groups will battle against each other for the Plate round of U19 World Cup 2022. During the Plate round, the teams that win the final will get the 9th spot in the tournament, while the runners-up will get the 10th spot.
January 14
West Indies vs Australia, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
Sri Lanka vs Scotland, Everest Cricket Club, Guyana
January 15
Canada vs UAE, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis
India vs South Africa, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
Ireland vs Uganda, Everest Cricket Club, Guyana
Pakistan vs PNG, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
January 16
Bangladesh vs England, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago
January 17
West Indies vs Scotland, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis
Australia vs Sri Lanka, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis
January 18
England vs Canada, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis
South Africa vs Uganda, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
Afghanistan vs PNG, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago
January 19
Australia vs Scotland, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis
India vs Ireland, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
January 20
England vs UAE, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis
Bangladesh vs Canada Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
Zimbabwe vs PNG, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago
January 21
West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis
South Africa vs Ireland, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
January 22
Bangladesh vs UAE, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis
India vs Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
January 25
Plate Quarter-Final 1 – A3 vs B4, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
Plate Quarter-Final 2 – B3 vs A4, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
January 26
Plate Quarter-Final 3 – C3 vs D4, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
Plate Quarter-Final 4 – D3 vs C4, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago
Super League quarter-final 1 – A1 vs B2, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
January 27
Super League Quarter-Final 4 – D1 vs C2, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
January 28
Super League Quarter-Final 3 – C1 vs D2, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
Plate Semi-Final 1 – Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
Plate Playoff Semi-Final 1 – Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago
January 29
Plate Semi-Final 2 – Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2 – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
Super League Quarter-Final 2 – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
January 30
Super League Playoff Semi-Final 1 – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
15th/16th place-playoff, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
13th/14th place-playoff, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago
January 31
Super League Playoff Semi-Final 2 – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
11/12th place-playoff – Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago
Plate Final – Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
February 1
Super League Semi-Final 1 – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
February 2
Super League Semi-Final 2 – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
February 3
5th Place Playoff - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound Antigua
7th Place Playoff - Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua
February 5
Final – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda
India (4) - 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018
Australia (3) - 1988, 2002, 2010
Pakistan (2) - 2004, 2006
England (1) - 1998
South Africa (1) - 2014
West Indies (1) - 2016
Bangladesh (1) - 2020
Overall Most Runs:
Eoin Morgan (606 runs for Ireland)
Overall Most wickets:
Wesley Madhevere (28 wickets for Zimbabwe)