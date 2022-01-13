ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Schedule, India squad, live telecast and all you need to know

A total of 16 teams, divided into 4 groups of 4 teams each - with 48 ODI matches to be played - the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 is all set to begin in West Indies from January 14.

Bangladesh, Canada, England, and UAE are part of group A while India, Ireland, South Africa, and Uganda are part of group B. Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea (PNG), and Zimbabwe are part of group C and Group D makes up of Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming edition of ICC U19 World Cup 2022:

Team India squad: Yash Dhull (captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

Travelling Reserves: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Amrit Raj Upadhyay,

How will the ICC U19 World Cup Group Stage be played?

During the group stage, each team will face the other team of their group once - round robbin. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals and the winners of the quarter-finals will face in the semi-finals. The winning teams of both the semi-final games will lock horns in the final of ICC U19 World Cup 2022, set to take place on February 5.

Not just that, teams that finish at the bottom two spots of their respective groups will battle against each other for the Plate round of U19 World Cup 2022. During the Plate round, the teams that win the final will get the 9th spot in the tournament, while the runners-up will get the 10th spot.

Fixtures:

Group Stage:

January 14

West Indies vs Australia, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

Sri Lanka vs Scotland, Everest Cricket Club, Guyana

January 15

Canada vs UAE, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis

India vs South Africa, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

Ireland vs Uganda, Everest Cricket Club, Guyana

Pakistan vs PNG, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

January 16

Bangladesh vs England, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago

January 17

West Indies vs Scotland, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis

Australia vs Sri Lanka, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis

January 18

England vs Canada, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis

South Africa vs Uganda, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Afghanistan vs PNG, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago

January 19

Australia vs Scotland, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis

India vs Ireland, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

January 20

England vs UAE, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis

Bangladesh vs Canada Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Zimbabwe vs PNG, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago

January 21

West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis

South Africa vs Ireland, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

January 22

Bangladesh vs UAE, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis

India vs Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Plate and Super League fixtures

January 25

Plate Quarter-Final 1 – A3 vs B4, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Plate Quarter-Final 2 – B3 vs A4, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

January 26

Plate Quarter-Final 3 – C3 vs D4, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Plate Quarter-Final 4 – D3 vs C4, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago

Super League quarter-final 1 – A1 vs B2, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

January 27

Super League Quarter-Final 4 – D1 vs C2, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

January 28

Super League Quarter-Final 3 – C1 vs D2, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

Plate Semi-Final 1 – Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Plate Playoff Semi-Final 1 – Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago

January 29

Plate Semi-Final 2 – Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2 – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Super League Quarter-Final 2 – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

January 30

Super League Playoff Semi-Final 1 – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

15th/16th place-playoff, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

13th/14th place-playoff, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago

January 31

Super League Playoff Semi-Final 2 – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

11/12th place-playoff – Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago

Plate Final – Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

February 1

Super League Semi-Final 1 – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

February 2

Super League Semi-Final 2 – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

February 3

5th Place Playoff - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound Antigua

7th Place Playoff - Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

February 5

Final – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

Most Title won by which team:

India (4) - 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018

Australia (3) - 1988, 2002, 2010

Pakistan (2) - 2004, 2006

England (1) - 1998

South Africa (1) - 2014

West Indies (1) - 2016

Bangladesh (1) - 2020

Overall Most Runs:

Eoin Morgan (606 runs for Ireland)

Overall Most wickets:

Wesley Madhevere (28 wickets for Zimbabwe)