ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch live telecast in India, live streaming in IST

After the completion of the U19 Asia Cup, it's time to shift focus to the 14th edition of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022. A total of 16 teams, including titleholders Bangladesh and four-time champions India, will be part of the tournament. The summit clash will be played on February 5 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

For the first time in history, the tournament will be played in the Caribbean islands. A total of 48 matches will be played across four venues; Antigua, Guyana, Saint Kitts and Trinidad.

The teams have been placed in four groups, where they will face each other in a round-robin format to reach the Plate and Super League stages.

All you need to know about ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022:

Where will the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 be played?

The ICC U19 World Cup 2022 will be played in the Caribbean islands.

When will the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 start?

The ICC U19 World Cup 2022 will start on January 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 in India?

The ICC U19 World Cup 2022 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 in India?

The live streaming of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.