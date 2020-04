ICC to host Chief Executives' Committee meeting to discuss rescheduling of postponed series due to COVID-19

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will be hosting a Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) meeting via conference call on April 23 to discuss rescheduling matches that were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The meeting will bring together the CEOs of the 12 full members and the three Associate Representatives and will provide an opportunity for the CEC to collectively consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sport, ICC said.

The purpose of the meeting is to gain a full understanding of member priorities during this time and to discuss and share the key mitigation factors required to resume international cricket based on government advice in each territory.

The CEC will discuss rescheduling postponed series and about Future Tour Programme (FTP) through to 2023. They will even talk about the World Test Championship (WTC) and Cricket World Cup Super League. They will also receive an update on the continuing contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020.

"This meeting is the first step of a collective process as we assess the impact of this ongoing global pandemic and work together so the sport can emerge from it in a strong position. We need to share knowledge and start to build a deep understanding of what it will take to resume international cricket," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

"The scale of this task should not be underestimated and will encompass a myriad of factors until the public health situation has improved to a point that it is safe for our players, our employees, our fans and in a way that will not impact the public health situation adversely," he added.

"Countries will start to reopen at different stages and in different ways and we will need to respect that and have a holistic view of this to enable us to make well-informed decisions that mitigate the various risks as much as possible," Sawhney further said.

