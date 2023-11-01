How Pakistan could secure a spot in the World Cup semi-finals with a little help from India and Afghanistan

With only two matches left and a maximum of ten points up for grabs, Pakistan's chances of securing a spot in the last-four heavily rely on assistance from other teams.

Pakistan successfully extended their World Cup journey with a remarkable seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh, keeping their hopes of reaching the semifinals alive. Unfortunately, Bangladesh's dreams of progressing further in the tournament were shattered. Let's take a closer look at Pakistan's current semifinal prospects.

This crucial win marked Pakistan's third triumph, breaking their four-game losing streak and propelling them past Afghanistan into the fifth position. Currently tied with Afghanistan at six points, Pakistan still have a chance. However, their upcoming matches against New Zealand and England are absolute must-win games.

India vs Sri Lanka

The entire nation of Pakistan will be cheering for India as they face Sri Lanka on Thursday. If India emerges victorious, it will eliminate Sri Lanka from the competition, reducing the number of opponents to contend with.

Afghanistan must lose at least one match

If Afghanistan wins all three of their matches, then even two wins will not guarantee Pakistan's advancement. Therefore, in addition to winning their remaining matches against New Zealand and England, Pakistan needs Afghanistan to win at least one of their three remaining matches against the Netherlands, Australia, and South Africa. This would ensure that Pakistan reaches a total of 8 points. However, if Afghanistan manages to win two matches and accumulate 10 points, the outcome may be determined by net run-rate.

They require additional assistance, particularly from teams ranked at No. 2, 3, and 4 in the points table. South Africa (10) only needs one more victory to secure a spot in the semifinals, while New Zealand (8) and Australia (8) require two more wins to advance without complications. Among these teams, Pakistan is scheduled to face New Zealand, a match they must win at any cost. Additionally, Pakistan would prefer South Africa to emerge victorious in their match against New Zealand, while also hoping for the Kiwis to lose to Sri Lanka. If New Zealand manages to win one of their matches against South Africa or Sri Lanka, they will finish with 10 points and their Net Run Rate (NRR) will come into play.

