What are Pakistan's chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals following their massive victory over Bangladesh?

With its third win in the World Cup, Babar Azam's Pakistan team has positioned itself as a potential contender for the last four spots in the tournament.

Pakistan returned to their winning ways in the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup on Tuesday, securing a much-needed victory over Asian rivals Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens. Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan's opener, played an explosive innings, while pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered an outstanding performance with the ball, leading Pakistan to a comprehensive seven-wicket win in match No.31 of the ICC World Cup.

Opting to bat first in this crucial encounter, Bangladesh struggled and were dismissed for a mere 204 runs in 45.1 overs. Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr, the speedsters for the 1992 world champions, combined to take six wickets, turning the match into a low-scoring affair. Riding on Zaman's scintillating knock of 81 runs off just 74 balls, Pakistan comfortably chased down the target, securing their third victory in the World Cup.

Prior to this morale-boosting win over Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh side, Pakistan had suffered defeats against their arch-rivals India, the record-time winners Australia, and the giant killers Afghanistan in the round-robin phase of the ICC World Cup. With this triumph, Babar's Pakistan has effectively eliminated Bangladesh from the semi-final race at the ICC World Cup.

Interestingly, the struggling Pakistan team still has a chance to secure a late spot in the top four of the ICC event. Babar and his teammates strengthened Pakistan's case for qualification by improving their net run rate during the round-robin stage in Kolkata. With a run rate of -0.024, Pakistan has climbed to the fifth position on the World Cup points table. The 1992 champions are currently two points behind Australia and New Zealand, while second-placed South Africa is four points ahead of Pakistan.

Although the Green Army will finish behind the current table-toppers India in the ICC World Cup standings, Babar and his team can present a strong argument for themselves if either New Zealand, South Africa, or Australia lose a few matches and fail to reach the 10-point mark. In that scenario, Pakistan can surpass its closest rival for a semi-final spot by having a superior net run rate. Babar's Pakistan will face New Zealand on Saturday and England on November 11 in their remaining two matches of the round-robin stage.