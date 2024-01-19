Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Higher win percentage than....': Rohan Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma's captaincy ahead of T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma showcased exceptional leadership skills as he guided the Indian team to a resounding victory over Afghanistan in the final T20I of the series.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 09:58 PM IST

Edited by

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, once again captivated fans and critics alike with his exceptional knock of 121 runs in the 3rd T20I against Afghanistan. Rohit's stunning performance with the bat silenced the voices that had been questioning his place in India's T20I Team. However, it wasn't just Rohit's batting that shone in Bengaluru on Wednesday; his captaincy was equally brilliant.

Former India cricketer, Rohan Gavaskar, spoke highly of Rohit's leadership, stating that the Hitman's style of leading the team is the reason behind his higher win percentage compared to his predecessors, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

"This is the format where your captaincy skills are really tested. If he has a higher winning percentage than MS and Virat, that tells you what a good captain he is. What I really liked about this innings is that, generally you say in a T20I game now - the template is to go bang bang bang from the word go. And that is the template that is set. But both Rohit and Rinku used their cricketing intelligence at 22-4 and said no. We can get runs later on but let's just give ourselves a little bit of time," Gavaskar said in a chat on Cricbuzz.

Further delving into Rohit's mindset when it comes to T20Is, Gavaskar highlighted how the India skipper, along with Rinku Singh, managed to buy themselves some time after India had lost four wickets for just 22 runs. However, this did not deter them from going all out in the later phase of the game, ultimately surpassing the 200-run mark.

"If we lose a wicket or two here, we'll be 70 all out. We're 90 all out. So let's give ourselves a little bit of time, we have the ability to make up for it as the innings progresses. And they did, last five overs - 100. But this is a one-off. Normally, you want your teams to play in a different template. But to have that cricketing intelligence and the skillset to adapt and adjust and change your game, to what needs to be done, that is key," Gavaskar asserted.

