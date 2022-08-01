Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Hardik Pandya granted huge relief by Jodhpur HC over alleged tweet on Dr BR Ambedkar

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has received a huge relief after he was given clean chit by Jodhpur high court on Monday regarding an old FIR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 06:46 PM IST

Hardik Pandya granted huge relief by Jodhpur HC over alleged tweet on Dr BR Ambedkar
Hardik Pandya granted huge relief by Jodhpur HC over alleged tweet on Dr BR Ambedkar

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has received a huge relief after he was given clean chit by Jodhpur high court on Monday regarding an old FIR against the cricketer.

Pandya, who caused a massive uproar with his appearance on the popular chat show Koffee with Karan, alongside team-mate KL Rahul, had allegedly made a 'derogatory' tweet on Dr BR Ambedkar. 

An FIR was registered against Pandya in Luni police station of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, by DR Meghwal, an advocate and a member of the Rashtriya Bhim Sena in the Jalore district of Rajasthan. 

READ| Hardik Pandya shares a heartfelt video of his rehab to team India comeback - Watch

KL Rahul and renowned Bollywood director Karan Johar's names were also mentioned in the FIR, and a case was registered under the SC/ST act. Later, Pandya challenged the petition in the high court and on Monday, the Indian all-rounder received a clean chit in the case after the latest hearing. 

Earlier, a Rajasthan court directed the police to take action against the Indian cricketer, after which the matter was brought to the high court in Jodhpur. Pandya had earlier put out a statement as well, regarding the same, as he revealed that the tweet against BR Ambedkar was not made by him, but instead by a fake account on social media. 

On Monday, the FIR report was presented in the Jodhpur high court, and the matter was resolved with Pandya getting the clean chit. 

READ| Ravi Shastri reveals Hardik Pandya was in 'shock' after MI didn't retain him before IPL 2022

The Indian all-rounder has turned around his fortunes since undergoing back surgery after the 2019 ODI World Cup. There were questions over Pandya's fitness, however, he silenced his critics in style. 

The 28-year-old returned to full fitness and led Gujarat Titans (GT) to their first IPL title in their maiden campaign in the cash-rich league. Pandya was subsequently included in the Indian team and he has performed brilliantly ever since. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Imran Khan's Instagram account hacked? Former Pak PM is posting about crypto giveaways and Elon Musk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.