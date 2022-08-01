Hardik Pandya granted huge relief by Jodhpur HC over alleged tweet on Dr BR Ambedkar

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has received a huge relief after he was given clean chit by Jodhpur high court on Monday regarding an old FIR against the cricketer.

Pandya, who caused a massive uproar with his appearance on the popular chat show Koffee with Karan, alongside team-mate KL Rahul, had allegedly made a 'derogatory' tweet on Dr BR Ambedkar.

An FIR was registered against Pandya in Luni police station of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, by DR Meghwal, an advocate and a member of the Rashtriya Bhim Sena in the Jalore district of Rajasthan.

READ| Hardik Pandya shares a heartfelt video of his rehab to team India comeback - Watch

KL Rahul and renowned Bollywood director Karan Johar's names were also mentioned in the FIR, and a case was registered under the SC/ST act. Later, Pandya challenged the petition in the high court and on Monday, the Indian all-rounder received a clean chit in the case after the latest hearing.

Earlier, a Rajasthan court directed the police to take action against the Indian cricketer, after which the matter was brought to the high court in Jodhpur. Pandya had earlier put out a statement as well, regarding the same, as he revealed that the tweet against BR Ambedkar was not made by him, but instead by a fake account on social media.

On Monday, the FIR report was presented in the Jodhpur high court, and the matter was resolved with Pandya getting the clean chit.

READ| Ravi Shastri reveals Hardik Pandya was in 'shock' after MI didn't retain him before IPL 2022

The Indian all-rounder has turned around his fortunes since undergoing back surgery after the 2019 ODI World Cup. There were questions over Pandya's fitness, however, he silenced his critics in style.

The 28-year-old returned to full fitness and led Gujarat Titans (GT) to their first IPL title in their maiden campaign in the cash-rich league. Pandya was subsequently included in the Indian team and he has performed brilliantly ever since.