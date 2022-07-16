Ravi Shastri reveals Hardik Pandya was in 'shock' after MI didn't retain him before IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya was in 'shock' claims Ravi Shastri after being snubbed by Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' decision to not retain Hardik Pandya ahead of the IPL 2022 was one of the biggest shocks of the season. Later, Hardik would go on to lead Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title, while MI finished the season rock-bottom in tenth place. Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri recently revealed how Pandya reacted after being snubbed by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Having to choose between the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan, the MI management had a tough task at hand. They decided to retain Rohit, Surya and Bumrah, while Kishan was picked up in the mega auction.

Kieron Pollard was the final pick as a foreigner from MI, while both Hardik and his brother Krunal Pandya weren't retained.

Speaking during the second ODI between India and England, Shastri, who is part of the commentary team revealed that Hardik was shocked after MI didn't retain him, despite all his performances an all-rounder for the franchise.

"It shocked him when he was not retained by Mumbai Indians," said Shastri. Subsequently, 'Kung Fu' Pandya was picked as a draft player by debutants GT, and he led the franchise to their maiden IPL title at the first time of asking.

The all-rounder also scored 487 runs, the most he had ever done in IPL, finishing as his side's top-run scorer. He picked up three crucial wickets in the IPL 2022 final against Rajasthan Royals, finishing the campaign with eight scalps.

"It was tough... MI had Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharna, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya so they had to pick three out of those five. Ishan Kishan was obviously picked in the auction," added Shastri further.

The veteran continued, "He was picked by Gujarat Titans, where he was given the extra responsibility of captaining, which did him a world of good. When given responsibility, he's a completely different cricket as opposed to just batting and fielding."