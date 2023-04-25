Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

GT vs MI, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

In spite of being a strong team, GT have failed to maintain the winning streak this season, However, Mumbai has been pretty consistent with their good performance after the first two losses this season.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

GT vs MI, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
Source: Twitter

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians (MI) will be up against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) for the 35th match of IPL 2023. Both teams will clash at 7:30 pm in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Mumbai Indians lost their previous match in the last over against Punjab Kings, where Arshdeep Singh bowled brilliant last over clasping 2 crucial wickets of Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera leaving Mumbai Indians with a 13 run loss. For Mumbai Suryakumar Yadav scored quick 57 but that wasn’t enough to take his team over the line. MI has to come with an improved bowling plan as they conceded 214 runs in their previous match. After losing to Punjab MI failed to make their spot in the top 4, however a good margin win can take them to 5th from 7th place, where they are currently placed.

Gujarat Titans on the other hand, is coming after a win against Lucknow Super Giants where skipper Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper-batsman Wridhiman Saha played a crucial knock of 66 and 47 runs respectively where rest of the GT batter collapsed like a deck of cards. However, Gujarat bowlers bowled brilliantly in the last overs and successfully defended 135 runs. Both Mohit Sharma and Noor Ahmad took two wickets and helped GT to register their 4th win of the season. 

In spite of being a strong team, GT have failed to maintain the winning streak this season, However, Mumbai has been pretty consistent with their good performance after the first two losses this season.

Match Details: GT vs MI, IPL 2023, Match 35
Date and Time: April 25, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. 


Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran


Batters: Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadavl, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers:  Rashid Khan, Piyush Chawla, Mohammed Shami

GT vs MI, My Dream 11 team

Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadavl, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran
Cameron Green, Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Rashid Khan, Piyush Chawla, Mohammed Shami

GT vs MI Probable XIs


MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff


GT probable XI: Shubman Gill/ Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little/Noor Ahmad

 


 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.