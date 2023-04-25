GT vs MI, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Source: Twitter

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians (MI) will be up against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) for the 35th match of IPL 2023. Both teams will clash at 7:30 pm in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Mumbai Indians lost their previous match in the last over against Punjab Kings, where Arshdeep Singh bowled brilliant last over clasping 2 crucial wickets of Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera leaving Mumbai Indians with a 13 run loss. For Mumbai Suryakumar Yadav scored quick 57 but that wasn’t enough to take his team over the line. MI has to come with an improved bowling plan as they conceded 214 runs in their previous match. After losing to Punjab MI failed to make their spot in the top 4, however a good margin win can take them to 5th from 7th place, where they are currently placed.

Gujarat Titans on the other hand, is coming after a win against Lucknow Super Giants where skipper Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper-batsman Wridhiman Saha played a crucial knock of 66 and 47 runs respectively where rest of the GT batter collapsed like a deck of cards. However, Gujarat bowlers bowled brilliantly in the last overs and successfully defended 135 runs. Both Mohit Sharma and Noor Ahmad took two wickets and helped GT to register their 4th win of the season.

In spite of being a strong team, GT have failed to maintain the winning streak this season, However, Mumbai has been pretty consistent with their good performance after the first two losses this season.

Match Details: GT vs MI, IPL 2023, Match 35

Date and Time: April 25, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran



Batters: Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadavl, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Piyush Chawla, Mohammed Shami

GT vs MI, My Dream 11 team

Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadavl, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran

Cameron Green, Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Rashid Khan, Piyush Chawla, Mohammed Shami

GT vs MI Probable XIs



MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff



GT probable XI: Shubman Gill/ Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little/Noor Ahmad



