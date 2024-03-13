GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants will play each other on Wednesday (March 13) in the last group stage match. Delhi Capitals are already in the playoffs, but Gujarat Giants are out of the WPL this season. Delhi Capitals will want to win to finish on top of the table.

Match details

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women, 20th Match

Date and Time: March 13, 2024, Wednesday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

GG vs DC-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney

Batters: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Kathryn Bryce

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Tanuja Kanwer

GG vs DC-W My Dream11 team

Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh