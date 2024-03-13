GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women

Cricket
GG-W vs DC-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 20 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants will play each other on Wednesday (March 13) in the last group stage match. Delhi Capitals are already in the playoffs, but Gujarat Giants are out of the WPL this season. Delhi Capitals will want to win to finish on top of the table.
Match details
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women, 20th Match
Date and Time: March 13, 2024, Wednesday, 07:30 pm IST
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
GG vs DC-W Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney
Batters: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma
All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Kathryn Bryce
Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Tanuja Kanwer
GG vs DC-W My Dream11 team
Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh