Former Indian pace bowler RP Singh's elder son Harry selected for England's U19 cricket team

Harry Singh

Former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh senior’s son Harry Singh has been selected for the England U19 cricket team to play a home bilateral series against Sri Lanka U19. This is indeed a remarkable achievement for Harry who will be looking to showcase consistent performances from hereon in order to earn an England call-up which already has cut-throat competition in the batting department.

RP Senior, a Lucknow native who played in two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia in 1986, relocated to England in the late 1990s and began coaching for the Lancashire County Club and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The Lancashire 2nd XI’s opening batsman is his son Harry. Harry was chosen for the England U-19 team, which will play the Sri Lanka U-19 team at home, the ECB called a few days ago, Singh said to a news agency.

Singh married a British citizen and settled there. Interestingly, another cricketer named RP Singh made his India debut 19 years after RP Singh Senior played for India. Like 'Senior' RP Singh, RP also played for Uttar Pradesh and opened the bowling for the Men in Blue.

When Harry was eight years old, he started playing cricket. Singh claims that while his son excelled at both football and cricket as he grew older. The family then agreed that their lone boy would play cricket while being coached by his father.