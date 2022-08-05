'She is worthy': Chris Hemsworth aka Thor's comment for Mirabai Chanu wins the internet

Chris Hemsworth aka 'Thor' praises Mirabai Chanu

India's weightlifting sensation Mirabai Chanu won her third consecutive Commonwealth Games medal in Birmingham 2022, and she also shattered the Games record en route to her back-to-back gold medal-winning feat. The reigning champion had won silver in Glasgow games, while she won gold in Goal Coast as well.

In Birmingham, Chanu shattered the Games record while lifting 201kg (88kg in snatch +113kg in clean and jerk). The Tokyo Olympic silver medalist absolutely dominated her weight category, at the showpiece event recently.

As fans went into overdrive after Chanu won back-to-back CWG gold medals, the 27-year-old also received a heartfelt wish from Hollywood movie star Chris Hemsworth aka 'Thor'.

It so happened that one of Mirabai Chanu's fans tagged Chris Hemsworth in his tweet as praise for the Indian weightlifter. He wrote, "Time for Thor to give up his hammer."

The Hollywood actor took notice of the fan's tweet and he not only replied to the fan, but he also praised Chanu, calling her a 'legend'. Not just that, the actor who portrays the role of 'Thor' in Marvel movies, called Chanu 'worthy' as a reference from the MCU movies, where only worthy humans can lift Thor's hammer.

"She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend," replied Hemsworth to the fan's tweet.

Check Chris Hemsworth's reply here:

She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend. August 4, 2022

After Mirabai Chanu's incredible achievement she came in for some well-deserved praise from fans all over the nation. After her gold-winning moment, the weightlifter was praised by PM Narendra Modi as well.

"The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes," wrote PM Modi on Twitter.