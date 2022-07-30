CWG 2022: Watch Mirabai Chanu's gold medal winning lift of 109 kg, video viral

Mirabai Chanu wins historic gold at CWG 2022

Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal for India at Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, to make it back-to-back golds at CWG, having won in 2018 as well. She lifted 109kg in her second attempt in the clean and jerk round to confirm her gold medal.

Mirabai Chanu bossed the 49kg field as expected to defend her Commonwealth Games title and give India the first gold medal of the Birmingham edition.

The Olympic silver medallist aggregated a total of 201kg (88kg + 113kg) to stamp her authority in the competition and achieve a Commonwealth Games record in the process.

The silver went to Mauritius' Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa (172kg) and the bronze to Canada's Hannah Kaminski (171 kg).

In a remarkable performance, Chanu smashed the Commonwealth (Commonwealth Championships and CWG) and Games record in snatch. She obliterated the Games record in clean and jerk as well as total lift.

An overwhelming favourite in her weight category, the 27-year-old Chanu set a rather low starting weight for 80kg in snatch and 105 in clean and jerk before changing her first attempt to 84kg. Going into the competition, she had a personal best of 88kg and 119kg, a world record in clean and jerk, totalling 207kg.

Her nearest rival in the field, Stella Kingsley of Nigeria, came into the contest with a personal best of 168kg (72kg+96kg), summing up the gulf between her and the rest.

The atmosphere at the NEC arena was electric, pushing the athletes to give their best with the music keeping the fans entertained.

