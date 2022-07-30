Search icon
Mirabai Chanu wins gold at CWG 2022: PM Modi leads reactions as Twitterati rejoice!

Mirabai Chanu's historic gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 sent Twitter into meltdown as Indians rejoiced, celebrated their first gold at CWG 2022

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 11:19 PM IST

PM Modi congratulated Mirabai Chanu for her gold medal

Mirabai Chanu dominated her opponents from the get-go and won yet another historic gold medal for India at Commonwealth Games 2022. The Indian weightlifter opened up a staggering lead of 12kg after the snatch round, and in her first attempt of 109 kg in the clean and jerk round, sealed her gold. 

Along the way, Chanu equalled her personal best in the snatch round, with her attempt of 88kg, while adding another feather to her cap by equalling the Commonwealth Games record in the 49kg weight category. 

After the 27-year-old's gold-winning feat, Twitter went into overdrive as wishes continued to pour in for Mirabai. PM Narendra Modi congratulated the weightlifter from Imphal, among many other leading figures, on social media. 

READ| CWG 2022: Watch Mirabai Chanu's gold medal winning lift of 109 kg, video viral

"The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes," wrote PM Modi. 

Check some of the best reactions to Mirabai Chanu's gold-winning feat: 

Literally owning the stage, Mirabai outshone the field by lifting 201kg (88kg+113kg), which was a humongous 29kg more than the second-placed Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa's 172kg (76kg+96kg) from Mauritius, while Canada's Hannah Kaminski was behind by another one kilogram (74kg+97kg).

READ| Who is Mirabai Chanu, weightlifter who won first CWG 2022 gold medal for India?

While others began in the range of 60s, Mirabai straightaway lifted 86kg in her first attempt to pull away from the field, and matched her personal best of 88kg in the second attempt. She went for a record-breaking 90kg, but could not succeed.

In clean and jerk, she began by lifting 109kg and that successful attempt sealed her and India's first gold. She returned for a successful 113kg lift, but could not complete the 115kg in her final try.

With inputs from PTI

