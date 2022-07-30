Search icon
Who is Mirabai Chanu, weightlifter who won first CWG 2022 gold medal for India?

Mirabai Chanu secured India's first gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 10:58 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/Media_SAI

In the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, India's Mirabai Chanu secured the country's first gold medal as she finished first in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting event in Birmingham on Saturday. She won the medal after completing her 109kg first attempt in the clean and jerk round.

This is India’s third medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Earlier, Sanket Sargar clinched the silver medal in the men's 55 kg category and P Gururaja bagged a bronze medal in the men’s 61kg category.

Who is Mirabai Chanu?

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is an Indian weightlifter who won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Women's 49 kg category.

The 27-year-old also become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Belongs to Manipur, Chanu already had a Commonwealth Games silver (2014) and gold (2018) in her kitty. 
 
The weightlifter also won a gold medal at the 2017 World Championships and also has several Commonwealth Championships medals and an Asian Championships medal.

READ | Mirabai Chanu clinches India's first gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022

 

 

'Her success inspires several Indians': PM Modi on Mirabai Chanu's CWG gold medal
