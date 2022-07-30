Mirabai Chanu clinches India's first gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022

Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022, after completing her 109kg first attempt in the clean and jerk round. Earlier, Chanu had opened up a massive 12kg lead over her nearest opponent, by lifting 88kg in the snatch round.

The 27-year-old successfully defended her title and made it two-golds in two attempts having trumped all her opponents at Commonwealth Games 2018 as well.

However, in Birmingham, Chanu was head and shoulders above her competition, as she aggregated a total of 201kg (88kg + 113kg) to stamp her authority in the competition and achieve a Commonwealth Games record in the process.

The silver went to Mauritius' Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa (172kg) and bronze to Canada's Hannah Kaminski (171 kg).

In a remarkable performance, Chanu smashed the Commonwealth (Commonwealth Championships and CWG) and Games record in snatch. She obliterated the Games record in clean and jerk as well as total lift.

After winning India's first gold at Commonwealth Games 2022, Chanu was on the receiving end of wishes from all quarters, as Indians celebrated the historic moment.

Chanu's first attempt in snatch was comfortable before she lifted 88kg in the second before leaving 90kg for the third and final attempt. She was not able to record a new personal best but still went into the clean and jerk with a 12kg advantage over Ranaivosoa.

Chanu lifted 109kg comfortably in her first attempt before going for 113kg in the second. She did not risk matching her world record of 119kg and went for 115 kg in her final lift, but missed.

