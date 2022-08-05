Watch: Aamir Khan gets confused, calls Rohit Sharma Rohit 'Shetty' mistakenly, video goes viral

Aamir Khan mistakenly calls Rohit Sharma, Rohit 'Shetty'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been hogging the limelight ever since his film Laal Singh Chaddha came out. The veteran actor along with his co-star Kareena Kapoor came as guests on Koffee with Karan season 7 and a video of Aamir addressing Team India captain Rohit Sharma as Rohit 'Shetty' by mistake is going crazy viral.

As is the case often in Karan Johar's chat show, the guests are asked to take part in various fun drills, the same happened with Aamir and Kareena too.

The Laal Singh Chaddha co-stars took part in one of the game rounds where Aamir was questioned to name three Indian cricketers. He quickly came up with the name 'Kohli' however, what happened next grabbed plenty of eyeballs.

Aamir said 'Rohit Shetty' by mistake, instead of Rohit Sharma, after which he got confused and later corrected himself. Kareena then took KL Rahul's name, while Aamir said that he got tensed.

Aamir's film Laal Singh Chaddha has received plenty of backlash too, for multiple reasons. For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of the iconic Hollywood flick 'Forrest Gump'.

Funnily enough, earlier this year, Aamir Khan had also hosted the final of IPL 2022, so fans wouldn't have expected such a mistake from him.

Meanwhile, Aamir and Kareena's latest flick released on August 11, has been hogging the limelight for all the wrong reasons.