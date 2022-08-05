Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Watch: Aamir Khan gets confused, calls Rohit Sharma Rohit 'Shetty' mistakenly, video goes viral

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's recently appeared in Koffee with Karan season 7 but he mistakenly called Rohit Sharma Rohit 'Shetty'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

Watch: Aamir Khan gets confused, calls Rohit Sharma Rohit 'Shetty' mistakenly, video goes viral
Aamir Khan mistakenly calls Rohit Sharma, Rohit 'Shetty'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been hogging the limelight ever since his film Laal Singh Chaddha came out. The veteran actor along with his co-star Kareena Kapoor came as guests on Koffee with Karan season 7 and a video of Aamir addressing Team India captain Rohit Sharma as Rohit 'Shetty' by mistake is going crazy viral. 

As is the case often in Karan Johar's chat show, the guests are asked to take part in various fun drills, the same happened with Aamir and Kareena too.

The Laal Singh Chaddha co-stars took part in one of the game rounds where Aamir was questioned to name three Indian cricketers. He quickly came up with the name 'Kohli' however, what happened next grabbed plenty of eyeballs. 

READ| Aamir Khan reacts to Sargun Mehta's criticism over his Punjabi in Laal Singh Chaddha, says 'aapko samaj...'

Aamir said 'Rohit Shetty' by mistake, instead of Rohit Sharma, after which he got confused and later corrected himself. Kareena then took KL Rahul's name, while Aamir said that he got tensed. 

Watch:

Aamir's film Laal Singh Chaddha has received plenty of backlash too, for multiple reasons. For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of the iconic Hollywood flick 'Forrest Gump'. 

Funnily enough, earlier this year, Aamir Khan had also hosted the final of IPL 2022, so fans wouldn't have expected such a mistake from him. 

READ| 'She is worthy': Chris Hemsworth aka Thor's comment for Mirabai Chanu wins the internet

Meanwhile, Aamir and Kareena's latest flick released on August 11, has been hogging the limelight for all the wrong reasons. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ahead of Independence Day, STF recovers explosive RDX from busy highway in Kurukshetra
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.