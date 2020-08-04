ENG vs IRE: Eoin Morgan surpasses MS Dhoni's record of maximum sixes by captain in international cricket

England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan surpasses former MS Dhoni's record of most sixes across format as a captain. The English cricketer achieved the feat en route to his 47th ODI fifty against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

During the third and final ODI match of the series, Morgan dispatched the short ball from Joshua Little in the 12th over with a pull shot.

With the maximum, Morgan took his tally of international sixes to 212 in 163 games across formats, surpassing Dhoni, who had 211 sixes in 332 international games as the Indian captain.

Overall, Morgan has 6 sixes in his 16-match Test career, 214 in 238 ODI appearances and 105 in 89 T20I matches. With his career tally of 325 international sixes, he stands eighth in world cricket.

As for the game, Ireland opted to bowl first and made a steady start putting England to bat and removed the two openers - Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow - for single-digit scores.

Craig Young struck again to reduce the hosts to 44 for three inside the first powerplay, however, Morgan's explosive show has kept England well in the game.

As for the series, England have already won it with a 2-0 lead and the host are now aiming for a clean sweep.