Dinesh Karthik creates unwanted batting record in IPL, joins Rohit Sharma, Sunil Narine in unique list

Karthik is now tied with Rohit Sharma for the most ducks in the tournament. Earlier this season, the Mumbai Indians skipper had gotten his 16th duck against the Chennai Super Kings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 05:18 PM IST

Dinesh Karthik creates unwanted batting record in IPL, joins Rohit Sharma, Sunil Narine in unique list
Dinesh Karthik (File Photo)

On Sunday, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore was dismissed for a duck for the 16th time in the IPL. 

The Rajasthan Royals' leg spinner, Adam Zampa, rapped him on the front pad with a straight one, and Karthik thought he had escaped when the umpire deemed him not out. However, RR went for a review, and the replay showed that the ball would have crashed onto the stumps.

Karthik is now tied with Rohit Sharma for the most ducks in the tournament. Earlier this season, the Mumbai Indians skipper had gotten his 16th duck against the Chennai Super Kings. Mandeep Singh and Sunil Narine are next on the list with 15 ducks each.

Most ducks in IPL history

Dinesh Karthik  16

Rohit Sharma    16

Mandeep Singh   15

Sunil Narine    15

Ambati Rayudu   14

READ| 'Don't hurt our feelings MSD': Veteran India spinner makes massive statement on CSK skipper

