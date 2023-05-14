'Don't hurt our feelings MSD': Veteran India spinner makes massive statement on CSK skipper

MS Dhoni (File Photo)

The question on everyone's mind is whether or not MS Dhoni will retire after the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season. As the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dhoni has yet to provide a clear answer, leaving fans eagerly anticipating an official announcement.

Dhoni's knee issue may play a role in his decision-making process, as he considers the future of his career. Additionally, with CSK performing well in the current season, the Indian cricket legend may want to end his career on a high note.

While fans anxiously await Dhoni's response, Harbhajan Singh, a former teammate of Dhoni's, has made a significant comment about the CSK skipper.

The former spinner of the Chennai Super Kings team humbly requested Dhoni to not "hurt our feelings" and encouraged him to continue playing.

"MS Dhoni has stopped time. He still looks the same old Dhoni. He's hitting those big shots, taking those singles. Although he's not running at his full speed, he's hitting those sixes at ease and still looks dangerous with the bat. Don't hurt our feelings MSD. You should continue playing," Singh said on Star Sports.

Harbhajan Singh, a former Indian cricketer, had the privilege of sharing the dressing room with the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni during his international days and in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two cricketing icons were teammates at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 50-over World Cup, where they showcased their exceptional skills and led India to victory. In 2018, Harbhajan was a crucial member of the Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team that clinched the IPL title, and they reached the final of the tournament in 2019.

Currently, Harbhajan has transitioned into a full-time commentator, sharing his insights and expertise with cricket fans worldwide. On the other hand, Dhoni, a future ICC Hall of Famer, continues to play IPL even three years after his retirement from international cricket. He bid adieu to international cricket in August 2020 and now solely focuses on IPL. Despite his immense popularity and talent, he isn't expected to feature in any other league, even if he retires after IPL 2023.

READ| Former Zimbabwe skipper Heath Streak diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, fans pray for speedy recovery