Former Zimbabwe skipper Heath Streak diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, fans pray for speedy recovery

Heath Streak, a former Zimbabwean cricket captain and one of the most accomplished players from the African nation, is currently battling a serious illness and is in critical condition. The Zimbabwean cricket community and sports enthusiasts alike have issued a call to action, urging individuals to pray for his health and well-being.

Streak, who is 49 years old and has played in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs, is currently receiving medical care in a hospital located in Johannesburg. His family is reportedly rushing to be by his side from their home in London.

"Heath has cancer and is undergoing treatment under one of the most respected Oncologists in South Africa. He remains in good spirits and will continue to fight this disease in a similar vein to that which his opponents faced during his revered days on the cricket field," the family said.

"The family hopes that you understand and respect their wish for this to remain a private family matter, and thank you for your prayers and good wishes. There will be no further official statements regarding his health at this time. Any news that becomes public should be regarded as rumour."

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Zimbabwean all-rounder Sean Williams confirmed that he received a response from former all-rounder Streak. Williams shared that Streak was out fishing last week when he replied.

"Heath has colon and liver cancer (Stage 4). All I know at this stage is Heath's immediate family was called to go to him in South Africa and I am not sure on any details thereof. I did message Heath and he did respond but I'm sure at this stage the family will want privacy. It sounds like the cancer is spreading pretty quick cause last week he was fishing. Heath is my mentor and did a lot of good things for a lot of people and basically saved my life and career. We just pray he will be ok," he told Cricbuzz.

In the ODIs, Streak's prowess was equally impressive, scoring 2943 runs and dismissing 239 batsmen. After retiring from the game, the 49-year-old took up coaching and had the privilege of working with esteemed teams such as Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders. He also coached the national teams of Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

