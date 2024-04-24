Meet diva sister of Bollywood star, who served as lieutenant in Indian Army; she is now working as...

This Bollywood diva's sister is no less than a heroine and has served in the Indian Army.

There are a lot of Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, and more whose siblings chose to stay away from the limelight and not enter the glamour industry. Another addition to this is another Bollywood star's sister, who served in the Indian Army.

The Bollywood diva and her sister about whom we are talking about has already left fans in awe with their looks. It is none other than Disha Patani and her sister Khushboo Patani, who is an ex-Indian Army officer and as glamorous as any Bollywood heroine.

Khushboo Patani completed his secondary education at BBL Public School in Bareilly and then obtained a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from DIT School of Engineering. After this, she started serving as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army.

Khushboo and Disha Patani share a strong bond and also have a younger brother too. His name is Suryansh Patani. The actress often shared photos of Khushboo from her training days in Indian Army. Khushboo and Disha are fitness enthusiasts and are often seen flaunting their workout routines on Instagram. After serving in the Indian Army, Khushboo is now working as a fitness influencer.

According to the Instagram bio of Khushboo Patani, she is also a certified trainer and nutritionist and also a great dancer. She often shares her workout on her Instagram page with her fans. She enjoys a fan following of 380K and is seen sharing health pieces of advice also. Her recent video doing Bhangra to Diljit Dosanjh's popular song 5 Taara has gone viral on social media with fans appreciating her dance skills. Disha Patani also hyped her sister and commented, "Wow, what a groove de, wish I could dance like you (heart emoji)."

Meanwhile, Disha Patani was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha. The actress will next be seen in India's most expensive film Kalki 2898 AD. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas among others, and is scheduled to release in theatres this year. The film is set to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore and is a sci-fi movie that has intrigued the audience. She also has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline which also stars Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty along with others in key roles, and is scheduled to release in December this year.