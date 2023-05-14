Virat Kohli's Mother's Day post for wife Anushka Sharma breaks the internet, actress' response goes viral

Instagram: @virat.kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, one of the most popular couples, never miss a chance to surprise fans with their social media posts. The talented skipper posted never-before-seen photos of his wife Anushka Sharma, his mother Saroj, and his mother-in-law Ashima Sharma on Instagram in honour of Mother's Day.

Virat Kohli’s Mother’s Day post on Instagram:

On May 14, Mother's Day, fans and celebrities from all around the world paid respect to mothers on social media. Virat Kohli joined the celebration and posted some previously unseen photos on Instagram to wish his mother Saroj and wife.

One of the images featured his wife Anushka Sharma in silhouette holding their daughter Vamika. Fans can glimpse images of his mother Saroj Kohli and Ashima Sharma in the second and third frames.

Virat Kohli simply captioned the picture, “Happy Mother’s Day” and tagged his partner Anushka Sharma. One of the first people to respond to the tweet was his wife Anushka Sharma, who wrote: "Thank You."

Kohli and Anushka’s fans are gushing over the pictures and sharing lots of love in the comment section.

Recently, Virat Kohli’s fake Instagram story went viral on the microblogging platform about supporting Rahul Gandhi for Karnataka Elections 2023. Further, it was clarified as fake.