Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Jimmy Shergill talks about web series Ranneeti, discusses why Hrithik Roshan's Fighter failed: 'You can't mess around'

Zilingo's former CEO Ankiti Bose takes big action against co-founder Dhruv Kapoor, ex-COO Aadi Vaidya

Sahil Khan offered Rs 4 cr For ‘Bigg Boss OTT’: Report

EVM-VVPAT case: SC says ‘can't control polls’, reserves verdict after noting EC's answers

Meet India's third richest woman whose son runs Rs 98327 crore company, her net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jimmy Shergill talks about web series Ranneeti, discusses why Hrithik Roshan's Fighter failed: 'You can't mess around'

Sahil Khan offered Rs 4 cr For ‘Bigg Boss OTT’: Report

Zilingo's former CEO Ankiti Bose takes big action against co-founder Dhruv Kapoor, ex-COO Aadi Vaidya

IPL teams with highest net worth

Fruits to avoid eating in morning

6 signs of a poor mindset

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Jimmy Shergill talks about web series Ranneeti, discusses why Hrithik Roshan's Fighter failed: 'You can't mess around'

Dibakar Banerjee talks about how Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 highlights deepfake videos, cites examples of Aamir, Ranveer

Kim Kardashian wants Taylor Swift to 'move on' from their years-old feud

HomeBusiness

Business

Zilingo's former CEO Ankiti Bose takes big action against co-founder Dhruv Kapoor, ex-COO Aadi Vaidya

Mumbai Police has reportedly lodged an FIR against Zilingo co-founder Dhruv Kapoor and ex-COO Aadi Vaidya on the complaint of the company's co-founder and former CEO Ankiti Bose.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 08:31 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mumbai Police has reportedly lodged an FIR against Zilingo co-founder Dhruv Kapoor and ex-COO Aadi Vaidya on the complaint of the company's co-founder and former CEO Ankiti Bose. Bose filed a criminal complaint against the duo following which the local police filed an FIR, said reports. Bose brought forth accusations of cheating, criminal intimidation, conspiracy, and harassment. She had been dismissed from her leadership position in May 2022 by the Singapore-based B2B fashion startup, following allegations of financial impropriety.

As per reports, Bose, in her formal complaint, asserted that Kapoor and Vaidya had deceived her and the company's investors to secure financial 

gains, compelling her to surrender her shares and business under false pretences. Bose maintained that this misconduct persisted from April 2020 until 2022. Bose claimed that Aadi Vaidya, in his capacity as the chief operating officer, engaged in misconduct by falsely assigning loss-making deals to her and offering trade credit to various parties under her name. 

"He then used those deals to threaten me by falsely implicating me to investors, despite the fact that all operational dealings were conducted by him in my previous company. I have been threatened, deceived, and had errors attributed to me in order for Vaidya to fraudulently acquire my shares, which are valued at multiple crores,” Bose mentioned in her complaint. She also accused Kapoor and Vaidya of 

being 'sneaky and shady' by hiding various company-related data and information.

However, Dhruv Kapoor and Aadi Vaidya refuted Bose's claims terming the allegations 'baseless' and 'malicious'. Responding to the allegations, Dhruv Kapoor said, "Ankiti Bose’s allegations against me are completely baseless, untrue, and malicious. A thorough investigation has already proven her wrongdoing based on which she was terminated from the company. This appears to be nothing but retaliatory behavior. Throughout my tenure at Zilingo, I upheld my integrity by aiding the board's inquiry into the CEO's misconduct while fostering professional relationships and striving to build ethical products.” Aadi Vaidya also made similar statement. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

MP Board Class 10, 12 results declared: Anushka Aggarwal tops class 10th exam, check details here

IPL 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sandeep Sharma guide Rajasthan Royals to 9-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

Meet genius who completed classes 8-12 in nine months, became one of India’s youngest engineer at 15, joined IIT to...

Meet India's richest star kid, richer than even Salman-Aamir, owns Rs 7300 crore company; not Ranbir, Prabhas, Alia, NTR

Bareilly Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement