Cricket unplugged: Pakistan’s TV show 'The Pavilion' sets a standard of excellence in analysis

'The Pavilion' show, being aired daily throughout the World Cup, showcases the expert analysis of four former Pakistani captains – Wasim Akram, Moin Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

Despite Pakistan's cricket team facing challenges in the ICC World Cup 2023, the standout performers have been the four former captains - Wasim Akram, Moin Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Shoaib Malik - for their exemplary analysis on the 'The Pavilion' TV show.

Airing on the Pakistani channel A Sports, the show has garnered a substantial viewership in India, thanks to daily uploads on the channel's YouTube account. One of the key reasons for its acclaim is its commitment to "no jingoism," maintaining a "neutral" stance, and providing what many consider to be the "best analysis" of the ongoing cricket World Cup.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has publicly praised the show, expressing his regular viewership and appreciation for the insights shared by Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Moin Khan. Ganguly emphasized the need for a similar approach in Indian sports shows, stating, "No jingoism, no noise, just solid analysis and truth-telling by former players."

Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai echoed similar sentiments on social media, praising 'The Pavilion' for its unbiased analysis and encouraging Indian sports channels to follow suit. Another noted columnist, Ashutosh Varshney, hailed the show as presenting the "best analysis" of the World Cup, commending the expert panel for prioritizing cricket over jingoism.

Sports journalists, including Vikrant Gupta, have actively engaged with the show, participating in the '#AskThePavilion' segment. Cricket analyst Abhishek Mukherjee highlighted the lasting impact of 'The Pavilion,' asserting that, at this World Cup, Pakistan would be most remembered for the insights provided by the show.

In the latest episode, aired on November 11, as Pakistan bid farewell to the semifinals race, 'The Pavilion' delved into critical questions regarding alleged structural deficiencies in Pakistan's domestic cricket management. The expert panel emphasized the cricket board's failure to nurture a pool of quality players over the past few years. 'The Pavilion' stands out not only for its insightful analysis of the games but also for its commitment to addressing broader issues within the cricketing landscape.

 

 

