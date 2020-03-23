Coronavirus impact: From lessons for children to movies, Ben Stokes shares his quarantine timetable

The coronavirus has got all sports activities to a halt and players are practicing social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

With schools, education centers, and offices closed, people are finding new ways to each day fun and unique. Following a timetable, English cricketer Ben Stokes shared the daily actives he has planned during the quarantine period.

Stokes provided a roadmap for other parents and posted a line of activities that he has been doing throughout the day. The activities include lessons for children, playtime, lunch, movies, dinner and more.

Meanwhile, former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has self-quarantined himself after returning from London. He has shown no symptoms but is taking precautions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He has also been active on social media asking Sri Lankans to follow the rules of the government.

“I have no symptoms or anything like that, but I’m following government guidelines,” Sangakkara told News First.

“I arrived from London over a week ago and the first thing was there was a news bulletin saying that anyone who had traveled from within March 1 to 15 should register themselves with the police and undergo self-quarantine. I registered myself with the police.”

As for the fast-growing virus outbreak, fresh cases rose steadily in the US, Spain, and Italy as the nations have gone under lockdown. Spain imposed an emergency until April 11 as the nation reported struggles to control Europe’s second-worst outbreak of COVID-19.

Italy, on the other hand, saw 651 new fatalities over the last 24 hours. The country with 5,476 coronavirus deaths has crossed China in terms of death-toll.