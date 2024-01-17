'Comeback karna koi inse seekhe': Fans react as Rohit Sharma smashes record-breaking 5th T20I hundred

The dynamic duo of Rohit and the left-handed Rinku smashed an astounding 36 runs off the last over, even managing to hit a six off a no-ball.

Skipper Rohit Sharma made history in the world of Twenty20 internationals as he became the first batsman to score five centuries. His remarkable performance propelled India to a total of 212-4, rescuing the team from a disastrous top-order collapse in the third T20I against Afghanistan.

India found themselves in a precarious position, struggling at 22-4, after the dismissal of star batsman Virat Kohli, who was out for a first-ball duck. Despite this setback, India chose to bat first in their quest to secure a clean sweep in the three-match series held in Bengaluru.

However, Rohit Sharma, surpassing the records of Australia's Glenn Maxwell and Suryakumar Yadav, who both have four centuries, displayed an extraordinary batting performance. He smashed an impressive 121 runs off just 69 balls. In a remarkable partnership, Rohit and Rinku Singh, who contributed 69 runs, remained unbeaten, adding a staggering 190 runs to the scoreboard.

In the final five overs, the rain of sixes poured down as India plundered an impressive 103 runs. The dynamic duo of Rohit and the left-handed Rinku smashed an astounding 36 runs off the last over, even managing to hit a six off a no-ball.

This thrilling display of power came in the backdrop of the hosts already securing victory in the series with two wins under their belt. As they gear up for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June, this final T20 international serves as a crucial test for the team.

The left-arm quick, Fareed Ahmad Malik, proved to be a formidable force, returning figures of 3-20. He caused early damage by taking the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (four), Kohli, and Sanju Samson, who unfortunately fell victim to a golden duck.

Rohit, who had struggled to make an impact in the previous two games, showcased his resilience by rebuilding the innings. However, he didn't stop there. With a fierce determination, he unleashed a relentless assault on the opposition's attack. His incredible performance included 11 fours and eight sixes, surpassing his previous T20 best of 118.

