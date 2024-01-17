'Comeback karna koi inse seekhe': Fans react as Rohit Sharma smashes record-breaking 5th T20I hundred

Headlines

DNA TV Show: How to protect yourself from Call Forwarding Scam

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: India beat Afghanistan in second Super Over thriller, sweep series 3-0

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Confusion Galore: Why was Rohit Sharma allowed to bat in second Super Over after retiring hurt in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I?

'Understand actions that countries take in self defence': India on Iran missile strike in Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: How to protect yourself from Call Forwarding Scam

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Confusion Galore: Why was Rohit Sharma allowed to bat in second Super Over after retiring hurt in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I?

10 strongest currencies in the world

Batters with most sixes in T20Is

10 animals that bring good luck

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Know About Chandrakant Sompura, Man Behind Ram Mandir's Structure

Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha': List Of Cricketers Invited To Attend Consecration Ceremony In Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Importance Of Shri Ram’s Name In Indian Culture

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

Manoj Bajpayee reveals his viral shirtless photo with six-pack abs was photoshopped: 'It's impossible to...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Comeback karna koi inse seekhe': Fans react as Rohit Sharma smashes record-breaking 5th T20I hundred

The dynamic duo of Rohit and the left-handed Rinku smashed an astounding 36 runs off the last over, even managing to hit a six off a no-ball.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 10:06 PM IST

article-main
Rohit Sharma
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Skipper Rohit Sharma made history in the world of Twenty20 internationals as he became the first batsman to score five centuries. His remarkable performance propelled India to a total of 212-4, rescuing the team from a disastrous top-order collapse in the third T20I against Afghanistan. 

India found themselves in a precarious position, struggling at 22-4, after the dismissal of star batsman Virat Kohli, who was out for a first-ball duck. Despite this setback, India chose to bat first in their quest to secure a clean sweep in the three-match series held in Bengaluru.

However, Rohit Sharma, surpassing the records of Australia's Glenn Maxwell and Suryakumar Yadav, who both have four centuries, displayed an extraordinary batting performance. He smashed an impressive 121 runs off just 69 balls. In a remarkable partnership, Rohit and Rinku Singh, who contributed 69 runs, remained unbeaten, adding a staggering 190 runs to the scoreboard.

Here's how fans reacted:

In the final five overs, the rain of sixes poured down as India plundered an impressive 103 runs. The dynamic duo of Rohit and the left-handed Rinku smashed an astounding 36 runs off the last over, even managing to hit a six off a no-ball.

This thrilling display of power came in the backdrop of the hosts already securing victory in the series with two wins under their belt. As they gear up for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June, this final T20 international serves as a crucial test for the team.

The left-arm quick, Fareed Ahmad Malik, proved to be a formidable force, returning figures of 3-20. He caused early damage by taking the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (four), Kohli, and Sanju Samson, who unfortunately fell victim to a golden duck.

Rohit, who had struggled to make an impact in the previous two games, showcased his resilience by rebuilding the innings. However, he didn't stop there. With a fierce determination, he unleashed a relentless assault on the opposition's attack. His incredible performance included 11 fours and eight sixes, surpassing his previous T20 best of 118.

READ| IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma makes history, becomes 1st batter to achieve massive feat in men's T20Is

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

School teacher grooves to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, viral video wins internet

Watch: India's pioneer in the NBA, 'Giant' Satnam Singh transforms into a chokeslam artist

Meet Sumit Nagal, 26-year-old tennis player shining at Australian Open, leaves star player…

Pitch invader detained for hugging Virat Kohli, receives garlands, watch viral video

Meet woman, a Stanford graduate who left a high-paying job in US to build Rs 8000 crore company with her husband

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE