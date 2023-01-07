Search icon
Chetan Sharma returns as chairman of BCCI's selection committee, new panel named

The selection committee now includes five members, namely, Chetan Sharma, Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 05:14 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reappointed Chetan Sharma as head of selectors on Saturday, and also revealed four names for the Senior Men's National Selection Committee. 

Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, and Sridharan Sharath will also be on the panel, with Chetan Sharma being suggested for the job of head selector.

The official Twitter account of the BCCI confirmed the development. “BCCI announces All-India Senior Men Selection Committee appointments. Mr Chetan Sharma recommended for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee,” read a tweet from the board.

According to the press release, the Cricket Advisory Committee interviewed 11 individuals before settling on the five-member panel.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022.

“Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee,” read a statement from the board.

The board previously parted ways with the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee after the Indian team failed to reach the T20 World Cup final last year. During Chetan's tenure, India also failed to qualify for the Asia Cup final; in 2021, the team was also eliminated in the group stages of the T20 World Cup.

