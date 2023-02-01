Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Star batter ruled out of first Test due to injury, Suryakumar Yadav may make debut

File photo

In a major blow to Team India, star batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the first Test match against Australia due to injury. The first Test if Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to start in Nagpur from February 9. Iyer is battling a back injury and it is expected that the middle-order batsman would recover before the second Test.

It may be recalled that Iyer missed the three match ODI series against New Zealand due to the back injury and he was asked by the team management to visit Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) for his rehab. Sources said that Iyer is still feeling pain in his lower back and has been advised by NCA experts to take rest for at least two more weeks.

“His injury hasn’t healed as expected and he will take two weeks at least to play cricket again. He will certainly not be available for the first Test and his availability for the second Test will be subject to his fitness report,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

A16-member Test squad has been selected by BCCI selection committee for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It is expected that Suryakumar Yadav may make his debut in the first Test.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had made a statement about Iyer’s injury a few weeks ago.

“Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said in a statement.