AUS vs WI: Mitchell Starc's toe-crushing yorker leaves Shamar Joseph in agony, forces him to retire hurt - Watch

In the second Test match in Brisbane on Saturday, 27 January, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc caused significant trouble for young West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph. Joseph, who had made an impressive debut in the previous Test match and retired hurt Usman Khawaja, suffered a blow to his foot from Mitchell Starc.

The fierce Australian fast bowler delivered a toe-crushing yorker that struck Joseph directly on the top of his right toe. The moment the ball made contact, Joseph winced in pain and found himself unable to stand or walk without assistance. Overwhelmed by the agony, the young West Indies pacer was left in tears as he made his way off the pitch.

Watch:

Shamar Joseph has to retire hurt after this toe-crusher from Mitch Starc!



Australia need 216 to win #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/3gAucaEfwg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 27, 2024

In the first Test match, Joseph delivered a swift bouncer that struck Usman Khawaja on the jaw, causing the batter to bleed. The Australian physio promptly escorted Khawaja off the field for medical assistance. Concerns arose regarding Khawaja's ability to participate in the second Test match, but he made a remarkable recovery and was declared fit to play.

During Day 3 of the Test match, the West Indies proved to be a formidable opponent, frustrating Australia with their batting performance. They concluded their innings at 193/9. Notably, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon stood out among the bowlers, each claiming three wickets. With this strong showing, Australia feels confident about maintaining their flawless record this season and securing victory in the Test match.

