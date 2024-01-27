IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja's LBW dismissal sparks DRS debate; Ravi Shastri provides explanation

Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed for 87 off 180 balls on Day 3 of the first Test against England.

Indian batsman Ravindra Jadeja appeared poised to reach his century as he stepped onto the pitch on Day 3 of the first Test against England in Hyderabad. However, just a few runs later, England's star player Joe Root managed to trap him in front of the stumps, resulting in the umpire raising his finger without hesitation. Unconvinced by the decision, Jadeja immediately turned to the third umpire, opting for a DRS referral. The third umpire meticulously analyzed the available footage from multiple angles, ultimately ruling in favor of Root and the England team. Nevertheless, this did not prevent a social media debate from erupting.

The confusion arose in the mind of the third umpire when the Ultra Edge displayed a significant spike as the ball passed the bat. However, there was also an impact on the pad at the same time, making it inconclusive whether the ball hit the bat before striking the pad.

During the ball tracking process, both the impact on the pad and the stumps displayed "umpire's call" on the giant screen. Consequently, the final decision favored the bowling side, as the on-field decision was deemed out.

Ravi Shastri, who was commentating during the match, concurred with the decision and provided an explanation as to why Jadeja did not receive the benefit of the doubt. As the former head coach of the Indian cricket team, Shastri further clarified that had the on-field decision favored the batter, Jadeja would have remained not-out.

Following Jadeja's dismissal, India struggled to add significant runs to their total. Jasprit Bumrah was dismissed on the very next ball from Root, and shortly after, Axar Patel also failed to score a half-century before departing. Consequently, India managed to secure a 190-run lead over England in the first innings.

