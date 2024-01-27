Sunil Gavaskar names 'best cricketer in the world', it's not Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Stokes, Bumrah

Twitter
Headlines

23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

Evicting Tehelka but making Abhishek a hero after slapgate, Bigg Boss 17 is the most dishonest season ever | Opinion

February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

8 vegetables rich in fibre

6 ways to get relief from arthritis pain

Highest partnership for each wicket in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ollie Pope Hits Hundred, England Back In Game Against India

Meet actress who was married into a royal family, created controversy by wearing bikini in debut film, she is..

First look of Bobby Deol as ruthless Udhiran from Suriya's pan-India film Kanguva unveiled on actor's 55th birthday

Meet star kid whose debut film was flop, one role made her superstar, her massive net worth is..

HomeCricket

Cricket

Sunil Gavaskar names 'best cricketer in the world', it's not Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Stokes, Bumrah

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian cricketer, has bestowed the title of 'best cricketer in the world' upon a player who is not among the conventional contenders such as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah or Ben Stokes.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 03:57 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a surprising turn of events during the first Test match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian cricketer, has bestowed the title of 'best cricketer in the world' upon a player who is not among the conventional contenders such as Virat Kohli, Pat Cummins, or Ben Stokes.

India responded robustly to England's first-innings score of 246 by amassing a formidable total of 436 runs in a display of exceptional batting prowess on a challenging track. Despite facing initial difficulties on the second day of the Test, the duo of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja played pivotal roles in steering India out of a tight spot.

While Rahul contributed 86 runs before his dismissal, Jadeja exhibited masterful batting skills, crafting an impressive innings of 87 runs off 180 deliveries. Notably, he successfully overturned two LBW decisions using the Decision Review System (DRS), playing a crucial role in establishing India's significant lead of 190 runs.

Jadeja's impact extended beyond his batting prowess; earlier in the match, he showcased his bowling skills by claiming 3 wickets for 88 runs, contributing significantly to India's success in bowling out England.

Recognizing Jadeja's exceptional all-round performance, Sunil Gavaskar lauded him as the best cricketer in the world, emphasizing the invaluable contributions he makes with both bat and ball.

'Jadeja is probably the best cricketer in the world with the contribution he makes with bat, ball, and in the field," remarked Gavaskar during a live broadcast. "He adds so much value to the team, and by all accounts, he is an absolute delight in the changing room as well,' he added.

Jadeja's consistent high-level play is further substantiated by his sustained position at the top of the ICC all-rounder rankings.

As the Test progresses to Day 3, India is poised to leverage Jadeja's spin bowling prowess to challenge the English batting lineup. Meanwhile, England's bowlers have displayed resilience, limiting India's lead to below 200. In their second innings, England has begun mounting a spirited comeback against India's spin attack, reaching a steady 89/1 in 15 overs by lunch on Day 3. The stage is set for an intriguing continuation of the match, with both teams showcasing their competitive spirit.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shoaib Malik breaks silence on contract termination with BPL franchise over suspicion of match-fixing

England skipper Heather Knight pulls out of WPL 2024, RCB name replacement

This actress became star at 17, charged Rs 2.5 crore for 15-minute act, vanished from films, has done no film in 9 years

February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

Meet IAS officer, daughter of a cop who lived like a ‘monk’ to crack UPSC exam in her third attempt; she is married to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE