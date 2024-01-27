Sunil Gavaskar names 'best cricketer in the world', it's not Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Stokes, Bumrah

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian cricketer, has bestowed the title of 'best cricketer in the world' upon a player who is not among the conventional contenders such as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah or Ben Stokes.

In a surprising turn of events during the first Test match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian cricketer, has bestowed the title of 'best cricketer in the world' upon a player who is not among the conventional contenders such as Virat Kohli, Pat Cummins, or Ben Stokes.

India responded robustly to England's first-innings score of 246 by amassing a formidable total of 436 runs in a display of exceptional batting prowess on a challenging track. Despite facing initial difficulties on the second day of the Test, the duo of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja played pivotal roles in steering India out of a tight spot.

While Rahul contributed 86 runs before his dismissal, Jadeja exhibited masterful batting skills, crafting an impressive innings of 87 runs off 180 deliveries. Notably, he successfully overturned two LBW decisions using the Decision Review System (DRS), playing a crucial role in establishing India's significant lead of 190 runs.

Jadeja's impact extended beyond his batting prowess; earlier in the match, he showcased his bowling skills by claiming 3 wickets for 88 runs, contributing significantly to India's success in bowling out England.

Recognizing Jadeja's exceptional all-round performance, Sunil Gavaskar lauded him as the best cricketer in the world, emphasizing the invaluable contributions he makes with both bat and ball.

'Jadeja is probably the best cricketer in the world with the contribution he makes with bat, ball, and in the field," remarked Gavaskar during a live broadcast. "He adds so much value to the team, and by all accounts, he is an absolute delight in the changing room as well,' he added.

Jadeja's consistent high-level play is further substantiated by his sustained position at the top of the ICC all-rounder rankings.

As the Test progresses to Day 3, India is poised to leverage Jadeja's spin bowling prowess to challenge the English batting lineup. Meanwhile, England's bowlers have displayed resilience, limiting India's lead to below 200. In their second innings, England has begun mounting a spirited comeback against India's spin attack, reaching a steady 89/1 in 15 overs by lunch on Day 3. The stage is set for an intriguing continuation of the match, with both teams showcasing their competitive spirit.