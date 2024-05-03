AI or Die? Debunking myths and embracing opportunities in the future of work

Artificial intelligence (AI) has turned out to be that driving force, which is re-inventing the people’s way of thinking and working. More recently, a report by Goldman Sachs suggested that artificial intelligence (AI) could replace a staggering 300 million full-time jobs. The fear of AI replacing jobs is usually eclipsed by the promises of the new technology. Like the Industrial Revolution brought with machines and factories, AI is a means of production that will empower one to do the work of many. It’s hard to imagine change on that scale, yet it’s likely bigger than what we anticipate. While change can be scary, if the last three years taught us anything, it can also be an opportunity to reinvent how we do things.



The Collaborative Advantage



While many AI jobs require AI skills like Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Data Structures, most of those roles require a mix of AI and non-AI skills (people and digital skills). People skills include communication, leadership, and organizational skills. This cooperation between AI and humans increases efficiency and augments HR's role as a necessary part of creating a successful work environment. LinkedIn job posts that mention artificial intelligence or generative AI have seen 17 percent greater application growth over the past two years than job posts with no mentions of the technology. The leaders that focus on these skills when hiring (rather than just the degree someone has earned or jobs they’ve had) will unlock more potential and be more agile as the way we do work continues to change.



Future proof your skills



The skills required for many jobs have changed by a staggering 25 percent since 2015, and that number is expected to reach at least 65 percent by 2030 due to the rapid development of new technologies such as AI. And it’s not just skills related to AI literacy—people skills are rising in importance. The Employment environment under constant evolution leads to a renewed emphasis on lifelong learning.

Technologies that lead this re-skilling and up-skilling revolution like Learning Management Systems (LMS), which can customize learning paths for employees, further effectiveness of training is achieved. On the other hand, the micro-learning platforms can also use AI to deliver concise trainings which are easily accessible. Additionally, VR simulations based on AI technology can enable employees to have interactive learning sessions to improve new skills in a risk-free and controlled environment. Moreover, technology like the metaverse has the potential for new immersive forms of team collaboration, Virtual reality and augmented reality technologies are enabling an Internet that you can step inside – for games, entertainment and work. Shared virtual spaces will blend with the physical world, transforming collaboration, communication and training at work.

Additionally, The metaverse enables more engaging and interactive team experiences, allowing for discussions in virtual locations, instantaneous travel between offices, and the use of AI-enabled digital twins to manage workloads. This can lead to increased productivity, creativity, and efficiency, as the connection between man and machine grows stronger. Implementing such tools will allow employers to assist employees in developing the capabilities that they will need in an AI-driven future, this will in turn give rise to a culture of lifetime learning and adaptability.



Preserving the Human Touch



AI can significantly improve employee productivity and efficiency by automating tasks, enabling more efficient workflows, up-skilling workers, and reducing costs. Managers should be aware of the jagged frontier of AI's abilities and maintain awareness of how to best integrate AI into their workforce to maximize productivity gains.According to a study by the Nielsen Norman Group, AI can increase business users' throughput by 66% when performing realistic tasks. Although AI is advantageous in tasks that entail data processing and automation, unique human qualities continue to remain at the center of the workplace. Critical thinking, interpersonal skills, and the ability to understand emotions are the areas where the uniqueness of humans continues to triumph over the machines. For example, human resource professionals who guide the organizational culture, employee engagement, and change management are the key drivers. These are all given rights that begin with grasping the essence of human behavior and its emotions. This is something that AI can't match.



Navigating the Future with Confidence



AI will transform the way work is performed, rather than establishing a grim scenario of purely technological replacement. With the help of AI awareness campaigns, debunking myths and embracing the transformative nature of AI, organizations will be able to build a bridge into the future, where people and AI machines cooperate towards a common goal. Through purposeful reinskilling, retraining, and preserving the irreplaceable humans touch, we can go trough the AI transform of the workplace terrain with confidence, believing that AI shall land us in an era of enhanced productivity, creativity, and prosperity. The way ahead is to instill a human-focused approach into AI implementation, which will result in technology being utilised to enhance and elevate the quality of human workings within the work environment.



Mr. Lokesh Nigam is the Co-founder and CEO, Konverz.ai



