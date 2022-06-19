Amid Sri Lanka economic crisis, former cricketer Roshan Mahanama serves tea, buns at petrol station

Sri Lanka economic crisis: Roshan Mahanama serves public tea and buns

Sri Lanka legend Roshan Mahanama's video is breaking the internet, wherein the former World Cup winner was spotted serving tea and buns to people at a petrol station. Amid the country's worst economic crisis since the nation's independence in 1948, there has been a huge shortage of important items like fuel, electricity and even food.

A direct impact of the shortage of important daily goods saw people lining up in huge queues outside petrol stations, and amidst this ongoing crisis, Mahanama came up with a heartfelt gesture for his compatriots.

The former cricket legend has been actively involved in helping out his fellow country during these testing times and on Tuesday, he shared pictures on social media, after serving tea and buns to people who were waiting in queues outside petrol stations near Ward Place and Wijerama mawatha.

Taking to Twitter, Mahanama wrote, "We served tea and buns with the team from Community Meal Share this evening for the people at the petrol queues around Ward Place and Wijerama mawatha. The queues are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues."

The queues are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues.

The veteran further urged his fellow countrymen to look after one another amid this economic crisis.

"Please, look after each other in the fuel queues. Bring adequate fluid and food and if you’re not well please, reach out to the closest person next to you and ask for support or call 1990. We need to look after each other during these difficult times," urged the former Sri Lankan batsman.

As per reports, Sri Lanka is undergoing this economic crisis because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the then ruling government's inability to deal with the pandemic's after-effects.

The crisis took a toll on the country's government as well, as it led to the resignation of former Prime Minister Mahindra Rajapakse after which Ranil Wickramasinghe was instilled in his place as the new PM.