Aleem Dar steps down from ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires after record 435 international matches

Umpire Aleem Dar stepped down from ICC Elite Panel

Pakistan's Aleem Dar, a highly respected international cricket umpire with 435 men's international matches under his belt, has announced his decision to step down from the ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires for the 2023-24 season. Dar's departure marks the end of an era, as he has been a member of the elite panel since its inception in 2002, officiating in a total of 144 Test matches, 222 one-day internationals, and 69 Twenty20s.

Replacing Dar on the panel is his fellow countryman Ahsan Raza, who joins South African newcomer Adrian Holdstock on an expanded 12-person panel of prestigious International Cricket Council umpires.

As one of the most experienced umpires in the game, Dar has been a fixture on the international cricket scene for over two decades. His dedication to the sport and his unwavering commitment to fairness and accuracy have earned him the respect and admiration of players, coaches, and fans around the world.

Dar was awarded the prestigious title of ICC Umpire of the Year for three consecutive years, from 2009 to 2011.

Praising Dar's contributions, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said, "Aleem's contribution to international cricket and to the ICC has been truly remarkable. Consistently elite performances over such a long period saw him enjoy enormous respect across all involved in international cricket. I wish Aleem all the best for the future and I am sure his involvement in the game will continue for many years to come."

"It has been a long journey, but I have enjoyed every bit of it. I have had the pleasure and honour of umpiring the world over and what I have achieved is something I did not even dream of when I started in the profession," Dar reflecting on his time as an international umpire, added.

"Though I am still keen to continue as an international umpire, I felt it was now the right time, after 19 years on the road to step away from the Elite panel and provide an opportunity to someone from the International Panel. My message to umpires the world over is to work hard, maintain discipline and never stop learning," he said.

Dar made history as the first Pakistani umpire to join the elite panel, and his expertise was showcased in the T20 World Cup finals of 2010 and 2012. He has also officiated in an impressive five 50-over World Cups and seven T20 World Cups.

