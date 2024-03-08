Twitter
Meet actress with most Rs 100-crore films as lead, one Rs 1300-crore hit; its not Kangana, Deepika, Priyanka, Kareena

Women led 8000 startups in India have over Rs 190335 crore in funding: Report

More than 2,000 startups led by women have received funding till now, leaving around 6,000 unfunded companies, of which 590 have revenue of more than $30,000, the findings showed.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 07:35 AM IST

Image used for representative purpose only.
India is now home to more than 8,000 startups that have women founders with a cumulative funding of nearly $23 billion (Rs 190335 crore) till now, a report showed on Thursday.

Women entrepreneurs’ share of startups in the Indian tech industry exceeds 18 per cent, and among funded companies, the share is more than 14 per cent, according to the report by Tracxn, a leading market intelligence platform.

Women-led startups represent a significant 14.8 per cent share of the overall Indian tech funding pie at nearly $155 billion.

The Delhi-NCR region takes the lead in terms of the number of women-led startups formed till now, followed by Bengaluru and Mumbai.

More than 2,000 startups led by women have received funding till now, leaving around 6,000 unfunded companies, of which 590 have revenue of more than $30,000, the findings showed.

The share of funding raised by women-led startups in the country has risen in the past decade, accounting for more than 15 per cent of the overall startup funding in India from 2020 till 2022.

The first two months of 2024 in this space have witnessed $100 million in funding.

There are 2,300 funded women-led startups, of which 13.4 per cent have progressed to the Series A stage and 3 per cent have gone on to the Series C stage or beyond.

The Indian tech startup ecosystem ranks second after the US, in terms of funding raised by companies with women founders.

The B2C e-commerce space takes the lead with 3,434 companies, followed by internet-first brands with 1,355 companies and software-as-a-service with 1,181.

LetsVenture, Wellfound and Venture Catalysts are the most active investors in this space, said the report.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

