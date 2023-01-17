THIS extramarital dating app has 2 million users in India (file photo)

In today's world, dating online is not a new thing now, especially for millennials. But, have you ever thought that there would be a dating app for an extramarital affair?

A France-based extramarital dating app Gleeden is doing so. Not just that, the app has achieved 10 million users worldwide. And the interesting thing is its 2 million users alone come from India, which grew by 11 percent from September 2022.

The app says it works on four values -- security, anonymity, quality, and freedom -- and gives the option to look for an affair in your area or a lover miles away from you. The app says it can safely get you in touch with members worldwide.

The app has users from all tiers of cities in India. According to the company's data, about 66 per cent of the new users belong to Tier 1 cities in India. The rest of the 44 per cent of new users are from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

“India is a country that whilst worshipping marriages and monogamy, keeps growing as far as subscribers on the app. 2022 alone brought us + 18 per cent new users, which went from 1.7 million in December 2021 to the current 2+ million,” Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager India for Gleeden, said in a statement.

The app is specifically designed for married people. The rise in Indian users on the app reflects how the traditional concepts of monogamy are gradually changing in the country. Founded in 2009 by French brothers Gleeden is run by an all-women team.