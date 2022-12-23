Apple updates Shortcuts app with new features, check details

Shortcuts allow users to create basic automation on the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Apple recently started to roll out iOS 16.2 update for eligible iPhone users across the globe. The update brings in new features and improvements to iPhones such as an improved always-on display.Other new features include end-to-end iCloud encryption, Apple Music Sing karaoke mode and much more. It also enables 5G cellular network for iPhones in India. With the latest iOS version, the company has also updated the Shortcuts appl with new actions for books and switching wallpaper.

Shortcuts allow users to create basic automation on the iPhone, iPad and Mac, reports AppleInsider. With iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and macOS 13.1, the company has also added a series of new Shortcuts actions to enhance some existing actions, and made "reliability improvements to the Shortcuts editor and library."

Apple mentioned that the wallpaper actions work on iOS which means that the actions will not be recognised on the Mac, but on the iPad. Existing actions that the tech giant has improved include batteries, calendars, maps and more.

If you have not installed the latest iOS version on your Apple iPhone, you can follow these steps:

Open Settings on your Apple iPhone. Scroll down and go to General. Tap on Software Update. Tap on Download and Install.

(with inputs from IANS)