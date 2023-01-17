Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi match: Date, time and where to watch PSG vs Saudi Al Nassr match

Ronaldo vs Messi match will take place on January 19 (Photo - Twitter)

After the thrilling FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar came to an end with Argentina taking the trophy, football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to face each other on the field once again, not in a competitive but a friendly match.

While Argentina and Portugal did not have the chance to face each other in the FIFA World Cup 2022, rivals Ronaldo and Messi will face each other in a friendly match in Saudi Arabia, with both their football clubs facing each other in Saudi Arabia soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be leading the Saudi Arabia All-Star team of Al Nassr and Al Hilal, while Lionel Messi will be returning to the football field alongside his French league team Paris Saint Germain FC.

The much-anticipated match comes just a few weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial exit from the Manchester United football club, and his deal signing with Saudi league club Al Nassr in a multi-million dollar payout.

The Ronaldo vs Messi match will take place between PSG and Saudi Arabia All-Star team, and the kick-off will take place in Riyadh at 8:00 pm local time. As per media reports, Cristiano Ronaldo will be leading the Al Nassr football team in the match against PSG.

When, where and how to watch Ronaldo vs Messi match

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his debut with his new team Al Nassr in the explosive and hugely anticipated match against French team PSG. The match between PSG and Al Nassr all-star team will take place on January 19, Thursday.

The PSG vs Saudi match will take place in Riyadh at 8:00 pm local time, which means that the match will kick off at 10:30 pm according to Indian time (IST). The match will be played in Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium.

The PSG vs Al-Nassr Al Hilal match will not be streamed on Indian sports channels but will be available for streaming on Paris Saint-Germain's official television channels and on BeIN Sport's streaming service.

