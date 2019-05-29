Revenue growth in Q4 hits six-quarter low

Weakness in consumer spending and softening commodity prices have led India Inc to deliver six-quarter low revenue growth of 10.7% for January-March period, as per an Icra report

2.3% – Revenue growth for consumer firms

9.8% – The same in the preceding quarter

12.4% – Revenues rose for firms in commodity-linked sectors

31% – It was in October-December 2018-19

3.8 times – Interest coverage ratio adjusted for sectors with low debt levels like IT, FMCG and pharma

Other key nos

2% – On-year fall in passenger vehicle domestic sales

7.8 – % Revenue growth of IT firms in dollar terms

6.5% – Rise in domestic steel consumption

78 basis points – Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margins fell on-year to 16.8%

93 bps – It rose sequentially on price hikes in select sectors, lower cost of imports and softening in commodity prices