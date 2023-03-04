OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal wedding: High-profile invitees include PM Modi, Mukesh Ambani; what we know so far (file photo: Twitter/Ritesh Agarwal)

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal is all set to tie the knot next week. The 29-year-old billionaire businessman will also host a grand lavish reception at a five-star hotel in Delhi reportedly on March 7.

Last month, Agarwal paid a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with her fiancee and mother and invited him to the wedding. Apart from PM Modi, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to attend the wedding reception, along with other Oyo backers including Airbnb Inc. and Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son will attend the wedding of OYO founder, Bloomberg has reported. SoftBank, a Japanese company, is the biggest investor in the hospitality chain OYO.

Agarwal is a successful entrepreneur who founded OYO Rooms in 2013 with the help of money he won in Thiel Fellowship program. He is all set to begin his new journey next week. There is no verified information about his fiance as of now.

Born to a Marwari family in Odisha, he grew up in this small town where he used to sell SIM cards. His family used to run a small shop in Southern Odisha city called Rayagada.

He did his schooling at St. Johns Senior Secondary School with a science stream and moved to Delhi in 2011 for college. However, he dropped out of college after two years. Recently, in a podcast, he shared his thoughts on innovative ideas, saying they should be implemented at the earliest.

"All ideas are dated. If you don't do it, someone else will. It's always better to create what can be than to say what could have been," he said.