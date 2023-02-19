Who is Ritesh Agarwal, billionaire businessman who is set to marry soon? Know his net worth (Twitter/Ritesh Agarwal)

Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO, is all set to get married in March 2023. Before this, the 29-year-old entrepreneur met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday along with his mother and fiancée and presented him with the invite.

After his marriage, Agarwal will hold a grand reception in Delhi, reports suggest. There is no verified information available on the internet about Ritesh's wife-to-be including her name, educational qualification, profession etc.

"With the blessings of Pradhan Mantri narendramodi ji, we are all set for a new beginning," he wrote on Twitter along with pictures from the meeting. "Words cannot express the warmth with which he received us," he added.

2 My mother, who is inspired by his vision for women empowerment Geet, from Express (Uttar) Pradesh, were heartened to meet him. Thank you for sparing your valuable time for your good wishes. pic.twitter.com/hCbnEYAISu — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) February 19, 2023

Who is Ritesh Agarwal?

Ritesh Agarwal is a successful entrepreneur who founded OYO Rooms, a hospitality chain, in 2013. Agarwal was born to a Marwari family in Odisha. His family used to run a small shop in Southern Odisha city called Rayagada. He grew up in this small town where he used to sell SIM cards.



He did his schooling at St. Johns Senior Secondary School with a science stream and moved to Delhi in 2011 for college. However, he dropped out of college after two years. He was accepted into the Thiel Fellowship program meant for aspiring entrepreneurs.

He was one of the winners of the Fellowship. He received a grant of USD 100,000 which he used to launch OYO in May 2013. He was just 19 at the time. By the age of 22, he became a millionaire.

Ritesh Agarwal's net worth

His net worth is said to be around USD 1.1 billion (Rs 7,253 crore). OYO is counted among the most successful hospitality companies in India today. It is also being expanded in many countries. Oyo's business is spread over more than 800 cities.

READ | After Rekha Jhunjhunwala's Rs 1000 crore profit in 2 weeks, buzz around another Ratan Tata company in her portfolio