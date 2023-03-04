'Love you even more...': Hardik Pandya wishes wife Natasa Stankovic on her birthday, shares romantic video (Photo: Hardik Pandya)

Hardik-Natasha news: Star cricketer and all-rounder Hardik Pandya has wished his wife Natasha Stankovic on her birthday with a beautiful video. The duo got married again last month in Udaipur. The marriage was performed with both Christian and Hindu rituals.

And today, March 4, Pandya has wished his wife Natasha in a special way on social media. Pandya has captioned the video, "Happy birthday my baby Love you even more with each passing day."

Natasha was born on March 4, 1992, in Serbia. So today, she is celebrating her 31st birthday. The video shows every beautiful moment Pandya spent with Natasha. He has also put pictures of his recent wedding in the video, which has garnered over 1 million views on Instagram.

The cricketer also wished his elder brother Krunal Pandya’s wife Pankhuri Sharma a happy birthday today. Coincidentally both Natasa and Pankhuri share the same birthday, March 4. Pandya has also shared a photo of him and his wife along with his brother and his wife Pankuri.

At present, the interesting Border Gavaskar Trophy of 4 matches is being played between India and Australia. After this, a 3-match ODI series will also be played between the two teams from March 17. In the first match, Pandya will be seen leading the team in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma.

The first match of the series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While the second match will be played on March 20 in Andhra Pradesh and the third on March 22 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.