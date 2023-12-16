Headlines

Business

Business

Mukesh Ambani is set to open shops near your home, know the plan of India's richest man

Reliance Retail is the country's largest apparel retailer. It has more than 4,000 stores across multiple brands. Trends Brand is the country's largest fashion retail chain. The new store format will be expanded mainly through the franchise route, an official said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest men in the world and the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, is preparing to play a big bet in rural areas and small towns. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail is all set to open 500 value apparel retail stores under the banner of Fashion World by Trends in small cities and towns. The country's largest retail company is going to enter the store format for the first time. The company will expand through the franchise model. In this, it will have direct competition with companies like V-Mart Retail. Currently, Reliance has opened five Fashion World by Trends stores in cities like Siliguri, Dhule, and Aurangabad.

Reliance has opened about 2,600 Trends stores in small towns but Fashion World by Trends stores will be completely different from them. As per an insider, Reliance will open 20 such stores this month and more than 100 such stores next year. These stores will generally be opened in cities where Trends does not have stores. More than one store can be opened in some cities. These stores will be spread over 5000 square feet whereas the area of Trends ranges from 8,000 to 24,000 square feet. 

Reliance Retail is the country's largest apparel retailer. It has more than 4,000 stores across multiple brands. Trends Brand is the country's largest fashion retail chain. The new store format will be expanded mainly through the franchise route, an official said. 

This will also help Reliance in expanding the B2B market in branded apparel. Reliance Retail has recently launched over 50 exclusive apparel brands that will be distributed and sold through B2B channels.

