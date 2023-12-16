India's biggest flop actor, gave 19 flop films in 12 years, only 1 hit, father was superstar, he is now..

Visfot is a remake of the Venezuelan crime thriller 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' (2012). The film is helmed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Sanjay Gupta. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role along with Fardeen Khan.

The superstar's son is very smart and is also good at acting, but out of his 21 films, only 1 has been a hit, and in that too, stars like Akshay Kumar, and Vidya Balan stole the limelight. Despite everything, fate is hesitant to be kind to them. Feroz Khan's son is now going to make a comeback after 13 years with the crime thriller 'Visfot', on which his entire film career depends.

Feroz Khan wanted to make his son Fardeen Khan the next superstar of Bollywood, so he took the responsibility of directing his son's first film 'Prem Aggan', but the film flopped. Fardeen Khan did not lose hope despite a bad start, but luck seemed to be against him. Then 15 consecutive films of the actor flopped. His career was almost sinking when the multi-starrer film 'Heyy Babyy' was released in the year 2007, which was successful.

The only hit film in Fardeen Khan's career is 'Heyy Babyy', which stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. This film, which was made for Rs 30 crores, was released on August 24, 2007, and its global box office collection was more than Rs 83 crores.

After 'Heyy Babyy', Fardeen Khan felt that his luck would turn, but his next 3 films 'Darling', 'Jai Veeru', and 'Life Partner' were also flops. The 2009 film 'All the Best' had a short run. He was again seen in the film 'Dulha Mil Gaya' with Sushmita Sen. When this also did not work, he became disheartened and stayed away from films for 13 years.

Now 49-year-old Fardeen Khan wants to make a comeback with the thriller movie 'Visfot', the story of which revolves around his character (the lead) who kidnaps a pilot's son. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role.

