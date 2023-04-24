Mukesh Ambani gifted Rs 1500 crore home to one of his employees, details inside

Mukesh Ambani gifted Rs 1500 crore home to one of his employees

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani is India's richest person and he is known for treating his employees very well. Mukesh Ambani has gifted one of his employees a Rs 1500 crore home in Mumbai. The name of the employee is Manoj Modi and he is widely considered as the 'right hand' of Mukesh Ambani.

The 22-storey building is spread over an area of 1.7 lakh square feet. The sprawling property is located in Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai. According to Magicbricks.com, the property is worth Rs 1500 crore.

Manoj Modi is the batch mate of Mukesh Ambani and the two have studied together at Mumbai's University Department of Chemical Technology. Manoj Modi had joined Reliance in early 1980s when Mukesh Ambani’s father Dhirubhai Ambani was leading the company. According to reports, Manoj Modi is friend with Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani for decades now. Manoj Modi is now working closely with Mukesh Ambani’s children Akash Imbani and Isha Ambani.

Manoj Modi is the brain behind many multi-billion dollar deals inked by Reliance. Though he is a very simple person, Manoj Modi is a hard negotiator.

Manoj Modi currently serving as a Director at Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio. The house gifted by Mukesh Ambani to Manoj Modi is designed by Talati & Partners LLP and according to reports some of the house furniture is brought from Italy.